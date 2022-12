Defence Minister meets Bannu Operation injured officers, soldiers at CMH Rawalpindi

Minister for Defence, Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday met injured officers and soldiers at CMH Rawalpindi who got injured during Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) complex Bannu Operation.

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Minister for Defence, Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday met injured officers and soldiers at CMH Rawalpindi who got injured during Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) complex Bannu Operation.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the Defence Minister paid tribute to courage and valour of troops who cleared CTD complex Bannu.