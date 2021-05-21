UrduPoint.com
Defence Minister Meets CM Buzdar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 11:49 PM

Defence Minister meets CM Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Federal Defence Minister Pervaiz Khatak on Friday met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Both agreed to further strengthen bilateral contacts while Pervaiz Khatak appreciated the Punjab government's anti-corona efforts.

The CM said that the past rulers managed things through the lip service while the PTI government had started genuine projects. Punjab was following the policy of taking other federating units along, he added and maintained work on the development package had been started to ensure composite development.

"We believe in respect and tolerance, instead of revenge, and the government has promoted positive political traditions in the country," concluded the CM.

