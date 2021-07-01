Defence Minister, MNA Riaz Mehmood Mazari call on Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak and Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Riaz Mehmood Khan Mazari called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Thursday.

The overall situation in the country, issues of Rajanpur, ongoing development projects and the law and order situation was discussed in the meeting.