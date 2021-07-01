UrduPoint.com
Defence Minister, MNA Riaz Mehmood Mazari Call On Prime Minister

Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak and Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Riaz Mehmood Khan Mazari called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Thursday

The overall situation in the country, issues of Rajanpur, ongoing development projects and the law and order situation was discussed in the meeting.

