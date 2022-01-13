UrduPoint.com

Defence Minister, MNAs Call On Prime Minister

Defence Minister, MNAs call on Prime Minister

Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak, and Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) Muhammad Iqbal Afridi and Muhammad Afzal Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak, and Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) Muhammad Iqbal Afridi and Muhammad Afzal Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Thursday.

Minister for Planning Asad Umar and Special Assistant to the PM Malik Amir Dogar were also present in the meeting, during which political matters and the ongoing development projects were discussed.

The prime minister directed for further organizing and operationalizing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the respective Constituencies.

