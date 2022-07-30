Defence minister opens NADRA Executive Centre

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Defence Khwaja Muhammad Asif inaugurated the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Executive Centre, here on Saturday.

The center, located at Defence Road, has the ability to provide facilities to thousands of citizens.

More than 2,000 people will be able to benefit daily at the NADRA Centre, the minister was informed.

NADRA Director General Punjab Major (retd) Saqlain Abbas Bukhari gave a briefing to the federal minister about different departments.

Kh Asif reviewed all facilities at the NADRA Centre and appreciated the completion of the project in a short period of time.

Former mayor of Sialkot Chaudhry Touheed Akhtar, former deputy mayor Chaudhry Bashir Ahmed and others were also present.