UrduPoint.com

Defence Minister Proposes 4.5 Working Days To Save Fuel, Energy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Defence Minister proposes 4.5 working days to save fuel, energy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif on Monday proposed four and a half working days in a week to help conserve fuel and energy amid soaring fuel prices and power shortage.

The defence minister took to twitter to share his suggestions for addressing increased power shortage and heavy use of fuel.

He wrote,"In the current situation, all over the country, there should be a complete holiday on Saturday and Sunday and a half working day on Friday in every week".

He proposed that there should be 4.5 working days a week. "And there should be an increase in office timings by an hour in working days. Traffic on roads will be reduced and both oil and electricity will be saved. It will also help promote a culture of austerity," he added.

Related Topics

Shortage Defence Minister Electricity Twitter Khawaja Asif Oil Traffic Sunday All Share

Recent Stories

Meheq Khokhar asks Sania Mirza to coach Pakistan w ..

Meheq Khokhar asks Sania Mirza to coach Pakistan women's team

23 minutes ago
 WI Squad reaches Multan for three-match ODI series

WI Squad reaches Multan for three-match ODI series

56 minutes ago
 German FM to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow on two-d ..

German FM to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow on two-day official visit

1 hour ago
 Arab man sends marriage proposal to Amber Heard

Arab man sends marriage proposal to Amber Heard

2 hours ago
 Shot on vivo X80 — ‘Imtehan’ under Hamza Lar ..

Shot on vivo X80 — ‘Imtehan’ under Hamza Lari’s Direction Officially Rel ..

3 hours ago
 Salman Khan's security tightened after threat lett ..

Salman Khan's security tightened after threat letter

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.