Defence Minister proposes 4.5 working days to save fuel, energy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif on Monday proposed four and a half working days in a week to help conserve fuel and energy amid soaring fuel prices and power shortage.

The defence minister took to twitter to share his suggestions for addressing increased power shortage and heavy use of fuel.

He wrote,"In the current situation, all over the country, there should be a complete holiday on Saturday and Sunday and a half working day on Friday in every week".

He proposed that there should be 4.5 working days a week. "And there should be an increase in office timings by an hour in working days. Traffic on roads will be reduced and both oil and electricity will be saved. It will also help promote a culture of austerity," he added.