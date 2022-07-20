UrduPoint.com

Defence Minister, Turkish Ambassador Discuss Regional Security

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 20, 2022 | 05:22 PM

Defence Minister, Turkish Ambassador discuss regional security

Both sides have expressed satisfaction over bilateral understanding on regional and global emerging situation and areas of common interest, including security, counter terrorism and tackling developing situation in the region.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 20th, 2022) Ambassador of Turkiye Mehmet Pacaci called on Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said Pakistan and Turkiye enjoy exemplary fraternal relations based on common faith, culture, values, civilization and historical linkages, mutual trust and support.

He emphasized that Pakistan-Turkiye bilateral relations have been institutionalized under the forum of High Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

The Minister appreciated the defence engagement between Pakistan and Turkiye with focus on building Pakistan's capabilities through defence industrial collaboration and regular exchange of training, delegations, courses and joint exercises.

Highlighting Indian brutalities in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Khawaja Asif stressed that a just solution of Kashmir issue is inevitable for lasting peace in the region under UN Resolutions.

