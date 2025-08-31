Defence Minister Visits Flooded Areas
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2025 | 06:30 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif visited the flood-affected areas of Sialkot on Sunday, where he conducted a detailed inspection of Naullah Aik, a key water channel passing through the city.
During the visit, Khawaja Asif interacted with local residents and made it clear that illegal encroachments on waterways will not be tolerated under any circumstances.
He directed the district administration to immediately remove all such encroachments to restore the natural flow of water and reduce the risk of urban flooding.
The minister emphasized that strict and effective measures are essential to safeguard citizens and to prevent similar flooding incidents in the future.
Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Muhammad Manshaullah Butt also accompanied the minister during the visit.
