Defence Minister Visits Residence Of Martyred Major In Quetta

Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2024 | 07:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday visited the residence of martyred Major Jalaluddin in Quetta and

met with his family.

He paid tribute to the family of martyred Major Jalaluddin that the sacred blood of martyrs will not go in vain.

"The Pakistani nation takes pride in its martyrs," he said adding that it is an honor for me to meet the family of a brave martyred soldier of the Pakistan Army.

The minister said the martyrs have made Pakistan invincible by sacrificing their precious lives.

"We cannot repay the debt owed to these martyrs. We pray for their elevated ranks. The Pakistani nation is indebted

to its martyrs," Khawaja Asif remarked.

Expressing government resolve to root out the menace of terrorism, the minister said the Federal government was determined to eradicate the menace of terrorism from the country.

Balochistan ministers Asim Kurd Gailu, Ali Madat Jatak and Saleem Khoso accompanied the defence minister.

