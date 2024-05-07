Open Menu

Defence Minister Vows To Punish Perpetrators Of May 9 Incident

Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2024 | 10:14 PM

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has vowed to bring to justice those responsible for the attacks on military installations, including the General Headquarters (GHQ), on May 9

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has vowed to bring to justice those responsible for the attacks on military installations, including the General Headquarters (GHQ), on May 9.

In a video message released on Tuesday, the minister condemned the incidents as a desecration of the country's sanctity and its heroes, a private news channel reported.

According to the minister, the events of May 9 will always serve as a reminder of how a group's lust for power led to an attack on the very foundations of Pakistan.

He emphasized that even the country's enemies would not dare to commit such acts, which were carried out under a pre-orchestrated plan.

The minister expressed outrage that military installations and memorials of national heroes were targeted and attacked, leaving a lasting impact on the nation.

He assured that the perpetrators, including planners, abettors, and implementers, will be punished in accordance with the law and the Constitution.

