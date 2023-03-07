Defence Minister vows to root out menace of terrorism from country

(@Abdulla99267510)

Khawaja Asif has expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the terrorist incident in Balochistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 7th, 2023) Minister for Defence, Khawaja Muhammad Asif has reiterated the government's resolve to root out menace of terrorism from the country.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Tuesday, he expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the terrorist incident in Balochistan, which claimed lives of security forces personnel. He said the security forces are valiantly fighting against terrorism.

The Defence Minister said he received positive response from the interim Afghan authorities during his recent visit to Kabul.

He said under Doha agreement, Afghanistan is bound that its soil is not used for terrorism and against Pakistan.

He said during the talks with the Afghan authorities, we urged them to honour Doha Agreement and they acknowledged our position in this regard.

Strongly criticizing Imran Khan, Khawaja Asif said the PTI chief is involved in number of cases of financial misappropriation and he should be held accountable for this.

He said the PTI Chief is inciting the masses and his workers against the state institutions, and even escaping to face the courts.

The Defence Minister said all the tall slogans including " Jail Bharo Tehreek' of Imran Khan witnessed failure as the nation is well aware of his deeds and opportunist behaviour.