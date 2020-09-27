UrduPoint.com
Defence Minister Witnesses Multinational Exercise KAVKAZ 2020 At Astrkhan, Russia

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 11:00 AM

Defence Minister witnesses multinational exercise KAVKAZ 2020 at Astrkhan, Russia

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak has witnessed multinational exercise KAVKAZ 2020 at Astrkhan, Russia.

The Defence Minister was flanked by Chief of Logistic Staff Lieutenant General Azhar Saleh Abbasi in the delegation, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

It added that the Defence Minister met Pakistani and Chinese participants of exercise where delegates from various participating countries were present on the occasion.

