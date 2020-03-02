UrduPoint.com
Defence Ministry Appeal Against Acquittal Of 73 Individuals Referred To Chief Justice Of Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi 32 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 06:42 PM

A two-member bench of the apex court on Monday referred the Ministry of Defence plea against the Peshawar High Court (PHC)'s acquittal of 73 individuals convicted by military courts, to Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :A two-member bench of the apex court on Monday referred the Ministry of Defence plea against the Peshawar High Court (PHC)'s acquittal of 73 individuals convicted by military courts, to Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmad.

The bench comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel heard the case and asked the chief justice to fix the hearing before a three-member bench next week.

During the course of proceedings, Laiq Swati counsel for the convicts said the apex court the defense ministry's appeal was not maintainable.

Later, the hearing of the case was adjourned for one week.

