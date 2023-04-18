Defence Ministry approaches SC for elections at same time across country

(@Abdulla99267510)

The ministry asks the top court that order passed earlier for elections may kindly be recalled with directives to the national and provincial assemblies for elections at the same time.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 18th, 2023) The Ministry of Defence on Tuesday approached the top court for holding general elections at the same time across the country.

The latest reports suggested that the ministry filed the petition and asked the top court that order passed earlier may kindly be recalled with the directives that the general elections to the National and all provincial assemblies be held together, upon completion of the term of the National and the other two Provincial Assemblies i.e. of Sindh and Balochistan.

Earlier today, the Ministry of Defence apprised the ECP that the army would not be available for election duty due to the ongoing security situation in the country and on the borders.

The apex court had on April 5 had ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold elections in Punjab on May 14, with directives to the federal government to release Rs21 billion funds for holding elections until April 10 after the PTI moved the SC against delay in elections.

The top court later ordered the ECP to present a report in this regard on April 11.

The federal government, however, failed to comply with the order which resulted in the non-provision of funds to the ECP. The electoral body later apprised the court of non-provision of funds to which the court expressed resentment and issued notices to top government officials including the Attorny General of Pakistan Mansoor Awan, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) governor Jameel Ahmad, and others.

The federal government on April 10 decided to take the matter of allocation of funds to the parliament, and finance minister Ishaq Dar tabled the bill seeking approval of funds for holding elections.

The apex court, after the officials’ response, ordered the central bank to release funds of Rs21 billion from the Federal Consolidated Fund until April 17 and sought report from it on April 18. The ECP today submitted report and apprised the court that it did not receive funds for elections in Punjab and KP. The SBP also failed to meet the deadline.

The issue of allocation of funds became more complicated after the NA Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue sent the summary, presented by federal law minister Azam Nazir Tarar before the NA, recommending non-provision of funds for elections to the ECP to the federal cabinet. The federal cabinet, in turn, sent it back to the parliament which subsequently approved the summary.

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghaus-Pasha said the allocation of funds required approval from parliament. “Without the approval of parliament, no bill or budget has any legal authenticity."