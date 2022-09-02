Defence Ministry denies recognition of PESS, VoP as ex-servicemen societies

(@FahadShabbir)

The Ministry of Defence denied recognition of Pakistan Ex-Servicemen Society (PESS) and Veterans of Pakistan (VoP) duped as ex-servicemen societies in a disclaimer issued here on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :The Ministry of Defence denied recognition of Pakistan Ex-Servicemen Society (PESS) and Veterans of Pakistan (VoP) duped as ex-servicemen societies in a disclaimer issued here on Friday.

In an official statement, the Ministry said, "This office does not recognize or endorse the activities of certain associations of persons masquerading as (or claiming to be) ex-servicemen societies i.e, inter alia, Pakistan Ex-Servicemen Society (PESS) and Veterans of Pakistan (VoP) soliciting support and funds for charitable purposes, flood relief, public works or propagation of unwarranted ideas." It further said that the same were neither recognized nor authorized, on behalf of the Armed Forces of Pakistan, to indulge in such activities, as so-called ex-servicemen societies, illegally claiming association with the Armed Forces of Pakistan or "the instrumentalities thereof".

The Ministry of Defence had already framed comprehensive policy and guidelines for functioning and operation of Ex-servicemen societies. "Same is available with Ministry of Defence, Government of Pakistan Office, for future consultation and guidance.""Any organization of person(s) not complying with the policy guidelines shall be culpable, entailing penal consequences," it said.