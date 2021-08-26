Defence Ministry upgrades four hospitals, builds two medical colleges

The Ministry of Defence has upgraded its healthcare facilities through construction and upgradation of 500 beds at four Cantonments General Hospitals (CGH) and constructed two Medical Colleges and nine dispensaries

The upgradation of CGH at Peshawar was made whereas the construction of CGH at Lahore, Sialkot, Nowshera Cantt were in progress, said the Three Years Performance Report of the Prime Minister here on Thursday.

The establishment of Maternity Center at Malir Cantonment, construction of Medical College at Chaklala and Lahore was completed whereas additional six dispensaries have been made functional.

Moreover, the Ministry also introduced E-Governance Procedures in Military Lands and Cantonment (ML&C).

It also included development of one window facilitation centres under CBCARE (Cantt board Citizen Assistance and Rapid Execution) system, where Public Facilitation Centres were established in 37 Cantonment Boards in a phased manner.

It also included automation through development and implementation of Software Systems i.e., Application, Complaint, Human Resource, Budget and Accounts, Revenue, Litigation and Mail Management system.

The automation efforts also included Online Billing Portal to enable residents to download tax, charges bills and pay online through mobile application and portal whereas CBCARE Mobile App (android / iOS) used for online registration of complaints.