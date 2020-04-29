UrduPoint.com
Defence Ministry Utilizing Capabilities For Developing Items To Counter COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 08:21 PM

Defence ministry utilizing capabilities for developing Items to counter COVID-19

In line with the directions of Minister for Defence Production, Zobaida Jalal, Ministry of Defence Production along with its establishments have stepped forward to complement national fight against COVID-19 and work out methodologies of utilizing existing industrial infrastructure for development of protective gears and other articles

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :In line with the directions of Minister for Defence Production, Zobaida Jalal, Ministry of Defence Production along with its establishments have stepped forward to complement national fight against COVID-19 and work out methodologies of utilizing existing industrial infrastructure for development of protective gears and other articles.

The minister informed that in line with her instructions, the DPEs had cumulatively developed capability to produce around 300,000 400,000 liters of sanitizers, 35,000 high quality masks and 400-500 PPE Suits per day.

She said that POF had so far supplied approximately 200,000 masks and 350 PPE suits to NDMA, while another 20,000 suits were under preparation.

NRTC had carried out on spot free of cost repair of 171 ventilators in various cities of Pakistan and had also developed thermal cameras, walk through gates and VG 70 ventilators; the supply of these items will begin shortly.

The minister appreciating the performance and contribution of the Ministry and its establishments said that the ministry was actively engaged in providing all possible support to fight against COVID-19.

