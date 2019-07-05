UrduPoint.com
Defence Of Human Rights Chairperson Calls On ISPR DG

Fri 05th July 2019 | 11:36 PM

Defence of Human Rights Chairperson calls on ISPR DG

Defence of Human Rights Chairperson Amina Masood Janjua Friday called on Director General of Inter-Services of Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor and discussed with him the issue of missing persons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Defence of Human Rights Chairperson Amina Masood Janjua Friday called on Director General of Inter-Services of Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor and discussed with him the issue of missing persons.

The ISPR DG apprised her about the efforts that the government and security forces were doing to facilitate them and address the issue for which the judicial commission was working round the clock, an ISPR press release said.

He also apprised her about special directions and constitution of a special assistance cell at the General Headquarters for assisting the process.

He said,"Our hearts go with the families of missing persons being Pakistanis. However, we must realize that not every person missing is attributable to state.

Those with the state are under legal process. Still many individuals are there as part of TTP (Tehrik Taliban Pakistan) in Afghanistan and may be in other conflict zones elsewhere.

"More so there are many who got killed fighting as part of TTP against the state of Pakistan. Such individuals are also to be accounted somewhere while listing the missing persons," he added.

Amina Masood Janjua acknowledged efforts by the state and security forces, and for their empathy and support. She also reiterated the pledge that affected families would not allow any anti-state force to exploit their emotions against the interest of Pakistan.

She posed full confidence in the state for getting the issue to a logical closure.

