Defence of motherland to be ensured at cost of sweat, blood: Chief of Army the Staff

(@FahadShabbir)

Chief of Army the Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa Saturday said the Pakistan armed forces would ensure defence and security of the country at the cost of their sweat and blood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :Chief of Army the Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa Saturday said the Pakistan armed forces would ensure defence and security of the country at the cost of their sweat and blood

"We shall ensure defence and security of motherland at the cost of our sweat and blood," he was quoted as saying by Director General of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor on his official twitter handle.

The COAS paid salute to the martyrs of the firing incidents occurred on Pak-Afghan border and Balochistan, and their families.

"These are dying efforts of frustrated inimical forces while Pakistan moves from stability to enduring peace. It's time for the world to facilitate regional peace," he added.