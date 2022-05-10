UrduPoint.com

Defence Of National Institutions Including The Pak Army Is The Duty Of Patriotic Citizens. Khawaja Rameez Hassan

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2022 | 11:24 AM

Talking about the recent political tensions in the country, PML-Q Deputy Secretary Information Khawaja Rameez Hassan said that national harmony and stability in the economy is indispensable

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022) Talking about the recent political tensions in the country, PML-Q Deputy Secretary Information Khawaja Rameez Hassan said that national harmony and stability in the economy is indispensable.

He said that the defence of all national institutions including the Armed Forces of Pakistan is the duty of patriotic citizens Dragging them into politics and trying unsuccessfully to persuade them of bias for political interests is tantamount to tarnishing their image.

He said that social media propaganda against institutions is part of a global conspiracy. He added that showing patience is enough to crush the external conspiracy.

