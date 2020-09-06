Defence of Pakistan day observed in Sanghar

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the country, Pakistan defence day was observed in Sanghar district to pay rich tributes to the martyrs of 1965 war who laid their lives to safeguard the sovereignty and territorial boundaries of the country.

In this regard main ceremony was held at government Boys school where Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr Imran ul Hassan Khuwaja, Col Hameed, Major Umer, ASP Jawed Hassan and others laid floral wreath on Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered fateha and paid salute to the national flag.

Later a big rally led by Deputy Commissioner Dr Imran-ul-Hassan Khuwaja was taken out to pay homage to the heroes of 1965 war. A large number of District officers, civil society activists, students and citizens participated in the rally. Meanwhile another ceremony was also held in Sindh University Sanghar Campus. Deputy Commissioner, Col Hameed, Director Naveed Awan and others expressed their views and shed light on significance of defence of Pakistan day and highlighted sacrifices rendered by Pakistan Army' brave soldiers.