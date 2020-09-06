Defence of Pakistan invincible: FCCI President

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) President Rana Sikandar Azam Khan said on Sunday that Pak army had made Pakistan invincible by defeating much bigger enemy in 1965 war.

He was addressing a function at FCCI Complex in connection with Defence Day. A large number of traders, industrialists and businessmen participated in it.

Rana Sikandar said that Pakistani forces were one of the bravest armies of the world which proved its metal during war with India in September 1965 and defeated the enemy despite lack of resources.

He said the Pak army Jawans laid down their lives but did not allow the enemy to capture any inch of land of the country. "Therefore, martyrs of Pak armed forces were our heroes and we rememberthem forever", he added.

Later, special prayer was offered for the martyrs of Pak army.