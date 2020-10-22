UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Defence Peace Council Holds "Pak Fauj Zindabad" Rally

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 09:50 PM

Defence Peace Council holds

Defence Peace Council Pakistan on Thursday staged "Pak Fauj Zindabad" rally to express solidarity with the armed forces of Pakistan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Defence Peace Council Pakistan on Thursday staged "Pak Fauj Zindabad" rally to express solidarity with the armed forces of Pakistan. The rally, led by council's central president Malik Muhibullah, marched from Hyderabad Press Club to Radio Pakistan roundabout and was participated by a large number of people.

The participants of the rally, holding banners and placards bearing pictures of the military leadership, chanted slogans against anti state elements.

Addressing the rally, Malik Muhibullah said anti Pakistan elements had once again started conspiracies to defame armed forces of Pakistan but their nefarious designs would be foiled.

Pakistan army has successfully eliminated terrorist networks from the country but some disgruntled elements were hatching conspiracies to spread terrorism and extremism in the country, he said and hoped that their efforts to malign armed forces would be foiled with the support of people of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Terrorist Army Hyderabad From

Recent Stories

Govt to construct double highways to minimize acci ..

3 minutes ago

Stock markets flat as virus cases spike

3 minutes ago

Greek Prime Minister declares virus curfew in Athe ..

3 minutes ago

UK-EU talks resume as clock ticks down to Brexit d ..

6 minutes ago

Mexico strikes deal with US to settle water debt

6 minutes ago

Peddler held with narcotics

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.