Defence Peace Council Holds "Pak Fauj Zindabad" Rally

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Defence Peace Council Pakistan on Thursday staged "Pak Fauj Zindabad" rally to express solidarity with the armed forces of Pakistan. The rally, led by council's central president Malik Muhibullah, marched from Hyderabad Press Club to Radio Pakistan roundabout and was participated by a large number of people.

The participants of the rally, holding banners and placards bearing pictures of the military leadership, chanted slogans against anti state elements.

Addressing the rally, Malik Muhibullah said anti Pakistan elements had once again started conspiracies to defame armed forces of Pakistan but their nefarious designs would be foiled.

Pakistan army has successfully eliminated terrorist networks from the country but some disgruntled elements were hatching conspiracies to spread terrorism and extremism in the country, he said and hoped that their efforts to malign armed forces would be foiled with the support of people of Pakistan.