Defence Production Minister pays maiden visit to DEPO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Defence Production, Muhammad Israr Tareen during his maiden visit to Defence Export Promotion Organization (DEPO) Monday received briefing on the role and future endeavours of the organization.

Upon arrival, the minister was received by Director General Defence Export Promotion Organization (DEPO), Major General Muhammad Arif Malik, a news release said issued here.

Israr Tareen was briefed about the role of DEPO and ongoing preparations for the 11th edition of International Defence Exhibition and Seminar IDEAS-2022, scheduled from November 15 to 18 this year at Karachi Expo Centre.

During the briefing, it was highlighted that event as per its traditions would host number of splendid activities encompassing world's cutting edge defence technology demonstrations, International Seminar and business expansions through well planned B2B and B2G engagements.

In addition, Karachi Show would exclusively be arranged for the people of the city at Sea View (Nishan-e-Pakistan).

After the briefing, the minister visited state of the art DEPO display centre and appreciated the quality and specifications of Pakistan's defence products show cased in the display centre.

He expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements made by DEPO for the successful conduct of IDEAS-2022 and hoped that the event would significantly contribute towards fostering and promoting Pakistan's strategic relations with international fraternity and would serve to achieve the shared objectives of global peace and stability.