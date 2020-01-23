Defence production ministry briefs National Assembly body over its salient features

The Standing Committee on Defence Production of the National Assembly was held here on Thursday under the chairmanship of Chaudhry Iftekhar Nazir, MNA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :The Standing Committee on Defence Production of the National Assembly was held here on Thursday under the chairmanship of Chaudhry Iftekhar Nazir, MNA.

Directorate General Defence Purchase (DGDP) Deputy Director Brig Shehryar briefed the committee about the salient features such as; historic perspective, organization and functions and procurement sources.

The committee unanimously suggested the department to share the proposed draft legislation with the members.

After consideration, the committee will be in position to extend the support to the said Bill in view of the need of the said authority.

The meeting was attended by MNAs, Prince Muhammad Nawaz Allai, Imran Khattak, Rahat Aman Ullah Bhatti, Niaz Ahmed Jakhar, Saif Ur Rehman, Sajida Begum, Salahhuddin, Saira Bano, Chaudhry Abid Raza, Chaudhry Mehmood Bashir Virk, Nadeem Abbas and Syed Abrar Ali Shah besides the Minister for Defence Production and senior officers of Ministry of Defence Production, Rawalpindi.