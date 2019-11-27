UrduPoint.com
Defence Production Ministry Striving For Establishment Of New Shipyards: Minister For Defence Production (MODP), Zubaida Jalal

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 04:33 PM

The launching ceremony of indigenously built ship Fast Attack Craft (Missile)-4 for Pakistan Navy was held at Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works (KSEW)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th November, 2019) The launching ceremony of indigenously built ship Fast Attack Craft (Missile)-4 for Pakistan Navy was held at Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works (KSEW).Minister for Defence Production (MODP), Zubaida Jalal was chief guest on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, she said ministry is striving for establishment of new shipyards for economic development of the country.Managing Director, Shipyard Rear Admiral Ather Saleem shed light over the project of ship manufacturing and termed it a milestone towards self-reliance at the country level.The ship is missile craft which will be equipped with multi mission and latest anti-ship missile and sensors.

