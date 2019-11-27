Defence Production ministry vigorously pursuing establishment of new shipyards: Zubaida Jalal

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Defence Production (MoDP) Zubaida Jalal on Wednesday said that Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works (KS& EW) was one of the few public sector industries, which had made remarkable progress during the the last decade.

Addressing as a chief guest at launching of first indigenously produced Fast Attack Missile Craft, being built for Pakistan Navy at KS&EW, she said that keeping in view the future economic growth of the country, MoDP was vigorously pursuing establishment of new shipyards, according to a statement.

She felicitated the Pakistan Navy and Karachi Shipyard for their remarkable achievement towards the national goal of indigenisation and self-reliance. The minister wished that the Fast Attack Missile Craft would effectively safeguard the sea front of the country.

Fast Attack Missile Craft was a state of the art, multi-mission vessel with steel hull and aluminum super structure. It had the length of 63 meters with displacement of over 560 tons. The ship was propelled by four shafts and can attain maximum speed of 30 knots. It was equipped with indigenously developed weapons and sensors that made it a potent platform of Pakistan Navy.

Earlier, KS&EW Managing Director Rear Admiral Ather Saleem Sl (M) in his welcome address thanked Pakistan Navy and MoDP for their continued support. He said that during recent years KS&EW had completed various projects meeting international quality standards. As a result Pakistan Navy had reposed its confidence in Karachi Shipyard by awarding contracts for construction of 2 x MILGEM class Corvettes and two Harbour Tugs. The construction for tugs had already been initiated, while necessary preparation for construction of two MILGEM Corvettes was in full swing.

He also highlighted that infrastructure upgrades and preparatory works for construction of submarines for Pakistan Navy was also at advance stages. He assured that KS&EW was committed to completing all these challenging projects on-time, duly meeting international quality standards.

The ceremony was attended by high ranking officials and dignitaries from Ministry of Defence, Pakistan Navy, Army, Air Force, Government authorities, corporate sector and KS&EW.