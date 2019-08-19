Defence Production Sector gets multiple targets in 1-year of PTI Govt : Report

The incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has been able to achieve within a short period of one year, many important targets in Defence Production Sector, said one-year report issued after completion of one-year of current regime

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :The incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has been able to achieve within a short period of one year, many important targets in Defence Production Sector, said one-year report issued after completion of one-year of current regime.

Approval (in principle) of Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility at Islamabad International Airport which shall be at par with other International MRO set ups, was given during past year.

Overall export, amounting to US$ 212. 159 million was achieved from August 2018 to July 2019.

The report said that legislative mandate of Heavy Industries Taxila is being enhanced through an amendment in its Act. Accordingly, Bill after approval of Cabinet, has been passed through National Assembly and is now in Senate.

This will enable HIT to initiate commercial activities, thus enabling to earn revenues. This shall not only subsidize Defence Budget but would also result in earning of valuable Foreign Exchange.

Statutory Directions under Section 6(2) of POF Board's Ordinance have been issued for augmenting production and commercial activities by POF board. Accordingly approval of Cabinet has been sought to create two new posts as DG Production and DG Commercial. This shall improve both Production and increase in Commercial earnings thus creating enormous job opportunities and increase in revenue.

A comprehensive scheme to enhance private sector role in the defence production sector has been structured, the report said.

An exhibition and seminar titled SAVDEX was held in August 2018 at Lahore in collaboration with Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Moreover a Defence Production Seminar on "Security through Self Reliance" was organized at GHQ in July 2019 as well to encourage private sector and Local Vendors for enhanced role in Defence Production through Public Private Partnerships.

International Defence Exhibition and Seminars (IDEAS-2018) were organized in Nov, 2018 to promote exports and progressive image of Pakistan and a total of 524 companies (320 foreign & 204 national) participated and exhibited their products. Karachi Expo Centre space was booked to its full capacity. Five MoUs were signed and many more in process.

Gwadar Shipyard Project has been approved by the Prime Minister and all requisite follow-up actions have been personally supervised by the Minister for Defence Production including liaison with Chief Minister Balochistan and Gwadar Port Authority as well as on-site visit of Gwadar.

Rationalized demand for land is under process. This Mega Project in the context of CPEC shall create enormous job opportunities, would initiate multiple commercial activities and result in generation of handsome amount of revenues.

In social sector, families of around 50,000 employees are being provided with quality education, medical facilities and quality living conditions through more than 100 schools, 10 colleges, 2 universities and 3 major hospitals.

Schools for special children, vocational centers for ladies, community centers and parks have also been established, the report said.

National Radio Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) has been modernizedand equipped with latest manufacturing techniques. It has multiplied its earnings through local and export orders. NRTC now exploring more business inInternational IT market, the report said.