Defense agreement shatters dream of Greater Israel: Tahir Ashrafi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi has said that after the defense agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, Greater Israel plan has been shattered.

Soon, several other countries will announce their recognition of an independent Palestinian state, he added.

Talking to media here, Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that the Pak-Saudi Arabia agreement will be a guarantor of peace in the whole world, while many Islamic and Arab countries are in contact with the Pakistani government.

The Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defense agreement has shattered the dream of Greater Israel, after Qatar, the Islamic world is thinking of making its own decisions. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, who used to repeatedly mention Pakistan, has smelled the snake after the Pak-Saudi defense agreement.

Pakistan is a strong country in terms of defense, Pakistan's forces defeated India in the fight for justice, while Pakistan's forces stand like a leaden wall against terrorism, he added.