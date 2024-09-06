Defense and Martyrs Day Celebration at PBF International College H-9, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) SOS Foundation proudly hosted a special event at PBF International College H-9, Islamabad to commemorate Pakistan’s Defense and Martyrs Day.

The event was a tribute to the courage and sacrifices of Pakistan’s Ghazis and Shuhada, aiming to instill patriotism and national pride among the younger generation.

The celebration was marked by a series of captivating performances by the students, all of whom displayed immense enthusiasm in showcasing their love for the motherland.

The event included choreographed patriotic-themed performances, speeches, and tributes to the martyrs. Through their words and actions, the students demonstrated a deep sense of respect and reverence for those who have defended the nation with their lives.

The Chief Guest of the event, Ms. Gulmina Bilal, Chairperson of NAVTTC, lauded the efforts of the college and highlighted the importance of instilling patriotism in children from a young age.

“Today, we honor not only the brave men and women who sacrificed their lives for Pakistan but also the future generation that will carry their legacy forward,” she said in her address to the students.

Also present at the event was Mr. Zulfiqar Ahmed, Secretary Workers Welfare Fund (WWF), who spoke about the invaluable contributions of Pakistan’s armed forces.

He remarked, “This day reminds us of the unyielding spirit of our defenders and the debt we owe to our martyrs. The bravery and commitment of our forces continue to inspire the entire nation.

Dr. Shaista Sohail, CEO of SOS Foundation, expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the distinguished guests and praised the students for their enthusiastic participation. In her remarks, she said, “The sacrifices of our Shohada will never be forgotten, and today’s event is a testament to the enduring love we hold for our country.”

Brigadier (R) Suba Khan Malik emphasized the critical role of the armed forces in ensuring Pakistan’s security and sovereignty. He added, “our martyrs have laid down their lives so that we may live in peace. It is the duty of every Pakistani to uphold the values they fought for and to contribute to the progress and defense of our beloved country.”

Ms. Sara Mohsin, Principal of PBF International College, echoed these sentiments, expressing her pride in the students' performances. “The passion and patriotism shown by our students today are truly heartwarming. It is our responsibility as educators to nurture this love for the nation and ensure that the younger generation understands the importance of defending our homeland.”

At the conclusion of the event, Ms. Shaista Sohail presented souvenirs to the esteemed guests, marking the occasion with an expression of appreciation for their contributions and support.

The Defense and Martyrs Day event at PBF International College was a celebration, represented by the bright and determined students who will carry the torch forward.