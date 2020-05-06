Defense body chairman terms Tiger Force volunteers as PM soldiers

Standing Committee for Defense Chairman Malik Amjad Ali Khan Wednesday termed the Tiger Force volunteers as soldiers of Prime Minister Imran Khan

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Standing Committee for Defense Chairman Malik Amjad Ali Khan Wednesday termed the Tiger Force volunteers as soldiers of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of District Steering Committee of Tiger Force at Deputy Commissioner Office.

Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah, SP Investigation Rana Arshed, ADC Finance and Planning Ejaz Joya, ACG Syed Naveed Alam, CEO Health Dr Iqbal Parvez, DD Local Government, Arif Masood, DD Social Welfare and Bait ul Maal Khizar Hayat Khan attended the meeting.

Welcoming all the registered members of the Tiger Force, he said Mianwali was the home district of the prime minister and the Tiger Force volunteers would make the district as a role model in every respect.

Amjad Khan said Tiger Force volunteers would perform duties at Ehsas Kifalat Centers, Utility Stores, hospitals, quarantine centers, isolation wards, controlling price hike, adulteration, hoarding, making sure the implementation the orders of lockdown according to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of government.

Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah said at Prime Minister's mobile App collectively 8,968 volunteers had got themselves registered as members of Tiger Force in the district adding that 4,744 registered in Mianwali Tehsil while 2,289 in Tehsil Piplan and 1,935 in Esa Khel.

He said Tiger Force comprised 101 retired people of armed forces, 333 civil services, 28 from cooperative sector, 50 doctors/ para-medical workers, 183 engineers, 17 journalists, 20 lawyers, 45 from NGOs, 111 political workers, 435 students, 195 teachers and 1001 other people.

The deputy commissioner directed the ADCG Syed Naveed Alam for preparing union council-wise lists of the volunteers and entrusted them duties at related union council according to the SOPs.