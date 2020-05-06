UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Defense Body Chairman Terms Tiger Force Volunteers As PM Soldiers

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 04:49 PM

Defense body chairman terms Tiger Force volunteers as PM soldiers

Standing Committee for Defense Chairman Malik Amjad Ali Khan Wednesday termed the Tiger Force volunteers as soldiers of Prime Minister Imran Khan

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Standing Committee for Defense Chairman Malik Amjad Ali Khan Wednesday termed the Tiger Force volunteers as soldiers of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of District Steering Committee of Tiger Force at Deputy Commissioner Office.

Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah, SP Investigation Rana Arshed, ADC Finance and Planning Ejaz Joya, ACG Syed Naveed Alam, CEO Health Dr Iqbal Parvez, DD Local Government, Arif Masood, DD Social Welfare and Bait ul Maal Khizar Hayat Khan attended the meeting.

Welcoming all the registered members of the Tiger Force, he said Mianwali was the home district of the prime minister and the Tiger Force volunteers would make the district as a role model in every respect.

Amjad Khan said Tiger Force volunteers would perform duties at Ehsas Kifalat Centers, Utility Stores, hospitals, quarantine centers, isolation wards, controlling price hike, adulteration, hoarding, making sure the implementation the orders of lockdown according to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of government.

Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah said at Prime Minister's mobile App collectively 8,968 volunteers had got themselves registered as members of Tiger Force in the district adding that 4,744 registered in Mianwali Tehsil while 2,289 in Tehsil Piplan and 1,935 in Esa Khel.

He said Tiger Force comprised 101 retired people of armed forces, 333 civil services, 28 from cooperative sector, 50 doctors/ para-medical workers, 183 engineers, 17 journalists, 20 lawyers, 45 from NGOs, 111 political workers, 435 students, 195 teachers and 1001 other people.

The deputy commissioner directed the ADCG Syed Naveed Alam for preparing union council-wise lists of the volunteers and entrusted them duties at related union council according to the SOPs.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Mobile Lawyers Price Mianwali Piplan Amjad Ali All From Government

Recent Stories

Civil defence teams in Sharjah deal with fire in r ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Investments sustainable initiatives foster c ..

6 minutes ago

Pak-Afghan trade feeding millions of mouths: : Mia ..

16 minutes ago

PML-Q leaders approach LHC against NAB powers

21 minutes ago

NW China province to move some sports events onlin ..

17 minutes ago

Alice Wells excited to see Pakistan, Uzbekistan's ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.