Defense Committee Formed To Take Legal Action For Release Of Yasin Malik: AJK President

Umer Jamshaid Published June 11, 2022 | 10:15 PM

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has set up a defense committee that would take legal action to secure the release of Hurriyat leader Muhammad Yasin Malik who was convicted and sentenced by an Indian court in a manifestly dubious and politically motivated case last month

The committee comprising of a team of Barristers including Barrister Tariq Mehmood, Barrister Karamat, Barrister Hasnat, Barrister Hafeez, Barrister Asad and Barrister Imran Khurshid from Ireland would also approach legal experts in the UK and India to seek further advice on the matter, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

Later, the AJK President while briefing media about his idea of establishing a committee of legal experts, said, "In 1960's when Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah (SMA) was in jail, at that time my father Chaudhry Noor Hussain sought services of Dingle Foot the brother of prominent Labour leader Michal Foot for the SMA's release from Indian jail.

" Dingle Foot, he said, had played an important role in the release of Sheikh Abdullah.

"I am confident that this committee will also play a similar role to secure early release of the JKLF chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik," he said, adding that besides seeking legal advice from other world bodies, including the Human Rights Commission, the committee would also approach the Indian government for grant of access to Yasin Malik so that legal action can be taken to secure his release.

