Defense Counsel To Cross Examine NAB IO On July 23

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 04:48 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ):The defense counsel would conduct cross examining with NAB Investigation Officer (IO) on July 23, before Accountability Court in a graft reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar and other co-accused.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the corruption case against Dar pertaining to assets beyond known sources of income filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

During the course of proceeding, the NAB prosecutor, Afzal Qureshi apprised the trial court judge that Nadir Abbas who was the last witness in above corruption case could not appear due to his MSc exam today.

At this, the court adjourned hearing of the case till next date and directed the NAB IO to ensure his presence.

The three co-accused including former president National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Saeed Ahmed, Naeem Mehmood and Mansoor Raza also remained present in court room during the proceeding.

The main accused in corruption case Ishaq Dar had already been declared absconder due to continuous disappearance and the court had ordered to auction his property in the country.

