Defense Day A Reminder Of Nation's Unity, Resilience: Rana Mashhood

Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Defense day a reminder of Nation's unity, Resilience: Rana Mashhood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) The Chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Programme, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan on Saturday stated that "Pakistan Defense day reminds us of the great sacrifices made by our brave soldiers, martyrs, and Ghazis to protect our beloved country's security, integrity, and sovereignty and this day is a shining chapter in our history where the Pakistani nation demonstrated unparalleled courage, unity, and resilience".

In his message, the Chairman paid tribute to the soldiers of the Pakistan Armed Forces, who demonstrated iron determination and exemplary bravery against enemy aggression. He specifically mentioned operations like "Bunyan-um-Marsoos" as a testament to the professional capabilities of the armed forces and national pride.

The Chairman urged the youth to learn from the lessons of Defense Day, stressing that nations progress when their young people are united, conscious of their national identity, and willing to make sacrifices for the country.

He called on the youth to renew their pledge to build a peaceful, developed, and prosperous Pakistan, where every young person has access to education, opportunities, and justice, and human dignity is protected.

The message concluded with a rallying cry of "Long live Pakistan!" echoing the nation's commitment to defending its sovereignty and integrity.

