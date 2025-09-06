Defense Day A Reminder Of Nation's Unity, Resilience: Rana Mashhood
Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2025 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) The Chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Programme, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan on Saturday stated that "Pakistan Defense day reminds us of the great sacrifices made by our brave soldiers, martyrs, and Ghazis to protect our beloved country's security, integrity, and sovereignty and this day is a shining chapter in our history where the Pakistani nation demonstrated unparalleled courage, unity, and resilience".
In his message, the Chairman paid tribute to the soldiers of the Pakistan Armed Forces, who demonstrated iron determination and exemplary bravery against enemy aggression. He specifically mentioned operations like "Bunyan-um-Marsoos" as a testament to the professional capabilities of the armed forces and national pride.
The Chairman urged the youth to learn from the lessons of Defense Day, stressing that nations progress when their young people are united, conscious of their national identity, and willing to make sacrifices for the country.
He called on the youth to renew their pledge to build a peaceful, developed, and prosperous Pakistan, where every young person has access to education, opportunities, and justice, and human dignity is protected.
The message concluded with a rallying cry of "Long live Pakistan!" echoing the nation's commitment to defending its sovereignty and integrity.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025
5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas
India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser
Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas
ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..
India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah
NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence
Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..
Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas
Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue
Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats from Qadianis in Chiniot
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Defense day a reminder of Nation's unity, Resilience: Rana Mashhood4 minutes ago
-
Following teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH) key to success: CM4 minutes ago
-
Special arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi in Sarai Alamgir4 minutes ago
-
Anti-disease measures intensified in flood relief camps4 minutes ago
-
DFO distributes saplings among citizens in Gujrat24 minutes ago
-
CM pays glowing tribute to martyrs,Ghazis24 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi in DIKhan, says DPO34 minutes ago
-
WCLA organizes milad at Chowk Wazir Khan44 minutes ago
-
Nation united with Pakistan army: Speaker Sindh44 minutes ago
-
Defence Day commemorated in Abbottabad with tributes and plantation drive44 minutes ago
-
Kamal pays tribute to Pak Army on Defence Day44 minutes ago
-
NDMA hosts US disaster experts for innovative response measures at NEOC44 minutes ago