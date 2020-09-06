(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Provincial parliamentary secretary on Information Nadeem Qureshi said that September 6, 1965 was unforgettable day in the history of the country.

Our brave armed forces thwarted evil designs of enemy who attacked dear homeland in darkness of night. He said this in a message on occasion of Defense Day here on Sunday.

Nadeem Qureshi maintained that the whole nation defended the country and the enemy faced humiliation across the globe. Countrymen demonstrated matchless unity and defeat enemy. Qureshi also remarked that the whole nation was standing shoulder to shoulder by armed forces. The enemy, recently, have shown the practical demonstration of valour of our armed forces.

"Country's defense is in strong hands",he said.

He paid rich tribute to nation and stated that it would continue to demonstrate matchless unity and enthusiasm of war 1965.