Defense Day Celebrated At Cadet College Larkana

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 11:19 PM

Defense Day was celebrated in Cadet College Larkana, on Monday, with zeal and fervor, wherein tributes were paid to the martyrs for rendering matchless sacrifices for the defense of the motherland

LARKANA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Defense Day was celebrated in Cadet College Larkana, on Monday, with zeal and fervor, wherein tributes were paid to the martyrs for rendering matchless sacrifices for the defense of the motherland.

On the occasion, cadets delivered their speeches and presented songs in order to pay homage the martyrs of 1965 war. Quiz competition about Pakistan was also organized.

Speaking on the occasion, the Principal, Cadet College Larkana Brigadier (Retd.) Ghulam Raza Awan said that on this day in 1965 the people from all over Pakistan and representing all shades of opinion joined hands in standing behind the armed forces in thwarting aggression.

The commemoration of September 6 revives our spirits and strengthens our resolve to defend the country against all kinds of threats and to be always prepared for any sacrifice for its integrity and honor, he said.

He said that the sacrifices rendered by our heroes and saved our motherland. The principal of the college vows to never give up to enemies of nation and all the martyrs' creative in our hearts.

He also said that all-out efforts are being made to produce proud Pakistanis out of the cadets who could serve the nation and country in all walks of life.

Principal, Cadet College Larkana also distributed prizes among thewinners and runners of the competitions.

