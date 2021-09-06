UrduPoint.com

Defense Day Celebrated At Scouts Headquarters Bajaur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 05:40 PM

Defense Day celebrated at Scouts Headquarters Bajaur

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the country, Pakistan's Defense Day was celebrated in Scouts Headquarters Bajaur wherein tremendous tributes were paid to the martyrs and armed forces for rendering matchless sacrifices and services for the defense of the motherland.

The ceremony was attended by Provincial Zakat and Usher Minister, Anwar Zeb Khan, Sector Commander North Bajaur Scouts, DC Bajaur, DPO, heirs of martyrs and area elders.

Earlier, the Sector Commander visited the martyrs' monument where a smartly turned out contingent of Frontier Corps presented a salute to the monument.

The Sector Commander paid tributes to the martyrs and met with their families.

He said September 6 was an important day in the history of Pakistan which reminds us of the unprecedented sacrifices of our martyrs. Owing to their sacrifices we were now living in a sovereign country, he said.

Participants of the function reiterated the resolve to support the country's armed forces at every forum and said sacrifices and services of our brave forces helped maintain peace in our country.

"Those who rendered their lives for the cause of the nation would be remembered forever', they said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Martyrs Shaheed September

Recent Stories

UAE Government Development and the Future Office l ..

UAE Government Development and the Future Office launched the &#039;Futureneers& ..

13 minutes ago
 21 companies to offer ICV certificates: Ministry o ..

21 companies to offer ICV certificates: Ministry of Industry and Advanced Techno ..

13 minutes ago
 Misbah and Waqar step down from coaching roles

Misbah and Waqar step down from coaching roles

24 minutes ago
 UAE&#039;s Al Harbi wins ECAHO&#039;s EC membershi ..

UAE&#039;s Al Harbi wins ECAHO&#039;s EC membership

28 minutes ago
 SEHA postpones the implementation of the decision ..

SEHA postpones the implementation of the decision related to Al Hosn Green Pass

28 minutes ago
 28,837 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

28,837 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.