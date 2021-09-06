Defense Day celebrated at Scouts Headquarters Bajaur

(@FahadShabbir)

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the country, Pakistan's Defense Day was celebrated in Scouts Headquarters Bajaur wherein tremendous tributes were paid to the martyrs and armed forces for rendering matchless sacrifices and services for the defense of the motherland.

The ceremony was attended by Provincial Zakat and Usher Minister, Anwar Zeb Khan, Sector Commander North Bajaur Scouts, DC Bajaur, DPO, heirs of martyrs and area elders.

Earlier, the Sector Commander visited the martyrs' monument where a smartly turned out contingent of Frontier Corps presented a salute to the monument.

The Sector Commander paid tributes to the martyrs and met with their families.

He said September 6 was an important day in the history of Pakistan which reminds us of the unprecedented sacrifices of our martyrs. Owing to their sacrifices we were now living in a sovereign country, he said.

Participants of the function reiterated the resolve to support the country's armed forces at every forum and said sacrifices and services of our brave forces helped maintain peace in our country.

"Those who rendered their lives for the cause of the nation would be remembered forever', they said.