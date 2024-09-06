Defense Day celebrated at University of Sindh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) The University of Sindh, Jamshoro on Friday celebrated Pakistan’s Defense Day with great national fervor.

A walk was organized, led by Vice-Chancellor Prof. (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro, to pay tribute to the heroes of the armed forces who displayed exceptional bravery and national unity during the 1965 war.

According to the university's spokesperson, the Bureau of STAGS organized the walk, which was led by the Vice-Chancellor Dr. Kalhoro and attended by the Pro-Vice Chancellor of the main campus Prof. Dr. Abdul Sattar Shah, Pro-Vice Chancellor Laar Campus Badin Prof. Dr. Khalil ur Rehman Khombhati, Registrar Prof. Dr. Mushtaq Ali Jariko, Director of the Bureau of STAGS Dr. Sanober Rahman Shaikh, Dean of the Faculty of Natural Sciences Prof. Dr. Agha Asad Noor, Syndicate member Prof. Dr. Irfana Begum Mallah, Inspector of Colleges Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Zaidi, Controller of Semester Exams Muhammad Mashooq Siddiqui, Controller of Annual Exams Shahid Hussain Lark, Director of the Institute of English Language and Literature Prof. Dr. Abdul Fattah Soomro, Director of the Institute of Commerce and Management Prof. Dr. Hakim Ali Mahesar, Prof. Dr. Ghulam Akbar Mahesar, Prof. Dr. Kiran Sami Memon and many other faculty members and students.

The walk began at the Faculty of Arts building, passed through the Central library and concluded at the Institute of Art and Design. Participants carried banners and placards, raising slogans in support of Pakistan and its armed forces.

During his address to participants, the Vice-Chancellor Dr. Kalhoro paid homage to the martyrs and ghazis who bravely defended the nation against enemy aggression, thwarting their malicious designs with public support. He emphasized that Defense Day highlighted the spirit of sacrifice and unity in protecting the homeland and strengthened the unbreakable bond between the people of Pakistan and its armed forces.

Dr. Kalhoro urged the importance of involving younger generations in the celebrations of September 6th, so they can learn about the sacrifices made by Pakistan's brave soldiers. He affirmed that the University of Sindh would continue to commemorate this day annually with reverence and national zeal.

The Vice-Chancellor also acknowledged the services of the armed forces and prayed for the country's continued progress and prosperity. “Pakistan Army celebrates 6th September as national defense day, Pakistan Air Force marks 7th September as the day and Pakistan Navy commemorates 8th September as national defense day”, he said.

In addition, the Institute of Art and Design also organized an exhibition at the Benazir Art Gallery, showcasing photographs of martyrs, military equipment and machinery.

The Vice-Chancellor inaugurated the exhibition, where Pro-Vice Chancellors, the Registrar, and other dignitaries praised the creativity of the institute’s students. The Director of the Institute, Prof. Saeed Ahmed Mangi, along with Prof. Naimatullah Khilji and others were also present at the event.