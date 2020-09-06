Defense Day celebrated in Tank

TANK, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) ::Like other parts of the country Pakistan Defense Day was celebrated with enthusiasm here on Sunday and tributes were paid to the brave martyrs of Pakistan Army for their sacrifices.

A grand ceremony was held at the FC Qila organized by Sector Headquarters South and 24 Sindh Regiment. Sector Commander South, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Kabir Afridi, DPO Arif Khan, DOFC Tank, Commanding Officer 24 Sindh Regiment, AAC Yousuf, DSP Iqbal Baloch, local journalists,civil and Military officials, members of civil society and families of martyrs attended the ceremony.

Special guests Sector Commander South, DC Tank, DPO Tank and DOFC laid flowers at the memorial and paid homage to the martyrs. During the prayers for the elevation of ranks, the students of the schools paid homage to the brave grandsons who sacrificed their lives for the motherland by singing national anthems, tableaux and sketches.

Addressing the function, Sector Commander South said that the Armed Forces, the youth of Pakistan and other law enforcement agencies were always ready for the country's integrity. Pakistan would not allow the integrity of the country to come under fire.

He said that we have not forgotten the sacrifices made by the martyrs because the living nations do not forget the sacrifices made by their forefathers and the same nations would always be alive.

Remember today reminds us of the national heroes who sacrificed their lives for our tomorrow.

The martyrs of Pakistan Army, FC, Police and other law enforcement agencies were the crown on our heads whose sacrifices were debated.

"The nation is proud of us,"he added.

At the end of the ceremony, Sector Commander South, Commanding Officer 24, Sindh, DC, DPO and DOFC distributed prizes to the best performing children, students and families of martyrs.