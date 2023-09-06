Defense Day celebrated with zeal in Bahawalnagar

(@FahadShabbir)

Bahawalnagar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :The Defense Day on Wednesday was celebrated with zeal and fervor in Bahawalnagar.

Reportedly, the day began with special prayers for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan, and in this regard various programmes were organized in the district.

According to details, the main event was held in District Public School Bahawalnagar, where Col Asif Ali Wing Commander, Yusuf Chhina Additional Deputy Commissioner, CEO education Madam Shahida Hafeez, other district officers, teachers, students and a large number of citizens participated in the event.

On the occasion, the speakers paid great homage to martyrs who laid down their lives for the defense of the homeland.

"Martyrs impart life to the nation, and we can only defeat enemy forces with strict adherence to the principles of unity, faith and discipline as put forth by the father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah," they said.

Meanwhile school students saluted the families of martyrs, veterans of Pakistan armed forces. They also presented tableau and national songs on this occasion.