Open Menu

Defense Day Celebrated With Zeal In Bahawalnagar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2023 | 10:43 PM

Defense Day celebrated with zeal in Bahawalnagar

The Defense Day on Wednesday was celebrated with zeal and fervor in Bahawalnagar

Bahawalnagar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :The Defense Day on Wednesday was celebrated with zeal and fervor in Bahawalnagar.

Reportedly, the day began with special prayers for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan, and in this regard various programmes were organized in the district.

According to details, the main event was held in District Public School Bahawalnagar, where Col Asif Ali Wing Commander, Yusuf Chhina Additional Deputy Commissioner, CEO education Madam Shahida Hafeez, other district officers, teachers, students and a large number of citizens participated in the event.

On the occasion, the speakers paid great homage to martyrs who laid down their lives for the defense of the homeland.

"Martyrs impart life to the nation, and we can only defeat enemy forces with strict adherence to the principles of unity, faith and discipline as put forth by the father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah," they said.

Meanwhile school students saluted the families of martyrs, veterans of Pakistan armed forces. They also presented tableau and national songs on this occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Martyrs Shaheed Education Muhammad Ali Jinnah Progress Bahawalnagar Event Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup scores

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup scores

11 minutes ago
 ICCI pays tribute to martyrs, veterans of 1965 war ..

ICCI pays tribute to martyrs, veterans of 1965 war on Defence Day

12 minutes ago
 US Embassy joins in celebrating 'pitch competition ..

US Embassy joins in celebrating 'pitch competition' winners

12 minutes ago
 Fellowship on combating GBV, child marriages launc ..

Fellowship on combating GBV, child marriages launched

12 minutes ago
 Senator for stern action against sugar mafia

Senator for stern action against sugar mafia

12 minutes ago
 Sarfraz Bugti condoles Abdullah Sumbal's death

Sarfraz Bugti condoles Abdullah Sumbal's death

12 minutes ago
Ajman Tourism organises 3rd edition of Ajman Phila ..

Ajman Tourism organises 3rd edition of Ajman Philatelic &amp; Numismatic Exhibit ..

29 minutes ago
 Minister George vows to protect rights of religiou ..

Minister George vows to protect rights of religious minorities

31 minutes ago
 Accountability central to Sri Lanka's future - UN ..

Accountability central to Sri Lanka's future - UN Human Rights report

31 minutes ago
 Peaceful Chehlum procession honors Hazrat Imam Hus ..

Peaceful Chehlum procession honors Hazrat Imam Hussain in federal capital

31 minutes ago
 Countless sacrifices, struggles of Muslims led to ..

Countless sacrifices, struggles of Muslims led to creation of Pakistan: SAPM

32 minutes ago
 AJK celebrated Defense Day with zeal and fervor

AJK celebrated Defense Day with zeal and fervor

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan