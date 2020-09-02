UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Defense Day Celebrations To Begin With Change Of Guards Ceremony At Mazar E Quaid In Karachi

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 04:50 PM

Defense Day celebrations to begin with change of guards ceremony at Mazar e Quaid in Karachi

KARACHI, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Cadets from PAF Asghar Khan academy will be part of the guard mounting ceremony at the Mazar-e-Quaid, marking commencement of National Defense Day celebrations in Karachi on September 6.

Young cadets, comprising both men and women, will assume the guard responsibility at the mausoleum of the Father of Nation, Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

The responsibility for the day would be taken over from Pakistan Navy cadets, said the concerned official.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Navy Asghar Khan September Women From

Recent Stories

Over 60 per cent of all hospitals in Abu Dhabi con ..

11 minutes ago

OIC Secretary-General receives France’s Ambassad ..

19 minutes ago

Afghan govt releases 200 inmates

23 minutes ago

PCB thanks Pakistan men’s cricket team

24 minutes ago

NAB summons Rana Sana Ullah in assets beyond means ..

1 hour ago

Hafeez and Shaheen on the charge in latest ICC T20 ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.