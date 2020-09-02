Defense Day celebrations to begin with change of guards ceremony at Mazar e Quaid in Karachi

KARACHI, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Cadets from PAF Asghar Khan academy will be part of the guard mounting ceremony at the Mazar-e-Quaid, marking commencement of National Defense Day celebrations in Karachi on September 6.

Young cadets, comprising both men and women, will assume the guard responsibility at the mausoleum of the Father of Nation, Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

The responsibility for the day would be taken over from Pakistan Navy cadets, said the concerned official.