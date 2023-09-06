Open Menu

Defense Day Ceremony Held At FBISE

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :A ceremony was held at the Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) here on Wednesday in connection with Defense Day.

Students of schools and colleges took part in the ceremony and various activities were organized to pay homage to the martyrs and the sacrifices of our national heroes and valiant Armed Forces, said a news release.

Various certificates were also distributed to motivate the students for actively participating in the event.

Speaking on the occasion, FBISE Chairman Qaisar Alam said that students were lucky to be born in an independent country and the national heroes sacrificed a lot for the freedom to create a homeland.

He said that it is our duty to protect and respect the rights of our minorities.

The National Anthem was also presented at the end of the ceremony.

