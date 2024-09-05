Open Menu

Defense Day Ceremony Held At Private Educational Institution

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2024 | 03:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) A private educational institution, Khubaib Girls school and College, organised on Thursday an event to commemorate the Defence Day and pay tribute to the sacrifices of Pakistan's armed forces.

Students presented various tableau, showcasing their deep respect for the nation's defenders. The event aimed to honor the supreme sacrifices made by the Pakistan armed forces and its martyrs. Students enthusiastically chanted slogans like "Pakistan Paindabad" and "Pakistan Army Zindabad."

Principal Sarwat Ansar conveyed the messages of Chairman Khabib Foundation Nadeem Ahmed Khan and Director General Brigadier (retd) Iftikhar Ahmed. She emphasised the sacrifices made by our forefathers for the country's survival and security, pledging to dedicate their lives to this nation. She highlighted the significance of September 6, a day dedicated to those who laid down their lives for the country.

Senior Vice President of ICHR Punjab Dr. Atiqa Rehan, former MPA Tayyaba Zameer, Chairman of the District National Peace Committee for Interfaith Harmony Sargodha Amjad Mahmood Bhatti and Malik Abid Awan also addressed the gathering. They highlighted the cowardly retreat of the enemy on September 6. The speakers urged everyone to stand united and support their armed forces, rising above political differences.

The event also featured a special performance by Taekwondo students, who were presented with gifts by the Chairman of the National Peace Committee for Interfaith Harmony, Sargodha. The ceremony concluded with a candlelight vigil in memory of the martyrs and special prayers for the country's safety and prosperity.

