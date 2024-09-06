- Home
Defense Day Commemorates To Keep Collective National Spirit For Defense Of Country: CM Bugti
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2024 | 07:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Friday said that September 6 commemorated us keeping the collective national spirit and resolve for the defense of the country.
In a statement issued here on the occasion of defense day, he said that on September 6, 1965, the braved forces repulsed the enemy and became a leaden wall to defend the motherland.
Sarfraz Bugti lauded that our braved forces have rendered immense sacrifices for the protection of the country and the nation since the creation of the Pakistan.
The Chief Minister said that the Pak Army has all the potential and capability to defend the country under any circumstances and respond to any kind of aggression from the enemy.
Bugti said Defense Day was a renewal of the pledge that we will not let the sacrifices of our great martyrs go in vain.
He confidently expressed that patriotic Pakistanis will always play their role collectively for the defense, development, integrity, and stability of the country.
The people of the province have always stood shoulder to shoulder with their brave forces and other security agencies to establish peace and order in the province and become their strong arms against subversive elements.
He said no exception will be made with those who spread terrorism and chaos in Balochistan. The Chief Minister reiterated the government's resolve that those who spread sabotage, chaos, and terrorism in the province will be brought to their logical end.
The provincial government with the support of security agencies will defend every inch of the country's land. On the occasion of Defense Day, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti paid homage to all the martyrs who rendered their lives for the defense of the country.
