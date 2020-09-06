UrduPoint.com
Defense Day Marked With Reverence In Sukkur

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 03:50 PM

Defense Day marked with reverence in Sukkur

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :The People of Sukkur marked 55th Defense Day on Sunday to commemorate the sacrifices of fallen heroes during the 1965 war.

Several functions and rallies were held across the Sukkur division.

A ceremony was held SRSO complex, organized by Sindh Rural Support Orgnization (SRSO) to observe Defense Day with national zeal and solemnity, where glowing tributes were paid to the martyrs of the armed forces.

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Rana Adil Taswar, Provincial Leader of Pakistan Muslim League- Functional, Syed Shafqat Shah, Dr Ali Nawaz Khoso, Dr Waheed Umrani, Advocate Rizwana Memon, other officials and large number of Women activists of Local Support Orgnizations (LSOs) and Village Orgnizations (VOs) attended the ceremony.

They paid rich tributes to martyrs of the armed force who sacrificed their lives for the sake of country.

A walk was arranged which was jointly led by Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) SRSO, Muhammad Dital Kalhoro and PML-F leader Syed Shafqat Shah.

Speakers said that the day was a reminder of the spirit and valour of Pakistan's armed forces and the nation through which they thwarted the evil designs of the enemy on this day 55 years ago.

CEO SRSO, Muhammad Dital Kalhoro said"September 6 is a day in Pakistan's glorious history that is commemorated as a symbol of courage, strong will and unmatched spirit of sacrifice by our gallant armed forces."

