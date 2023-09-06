Defense Day 'milestone' in our national history: Ejaz

Chairman of Balochistan Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BBISE) Mir Ejaz Azeem Baloch said that Pakistan Defense Day was the day of our victory and it was celebrated with enthusiasm by the entire nation to pay homage to these martyrs

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Chairman of Balochistan board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BBISE) Mir Ejaz Azeem Baloch said that Pakistan Defense Day was the day of our victory and it was celebrated with enthusiasm by the entire nation to pay homage to these martyrs.

Chairman Board Mir Ejaz Baloch said that today we saluted all these martyrs who defended their homeland from the battlefield to the streets after rendering their precious lives for the protection of the country.

He said that we could make Pakistan a great Islamic state by using the edicts of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the thought of the poet of the East Dr.

Muhammad Allama Iqbal as a torch.

He said that Defense Day is a milestone in our national history, the war on this day highlighted the bright aspects of our collective attitudes, the September 6 teaches to live with dignity.

We pray for the development of our country and province and the prosperity of the people, that Allah Almighty always keeps our country green and healthy, he said.

On the occasion of Defense Day, we also paid homage to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the protection of the country and the establishment of peace.