Defense Day Observed In Abbottabad With Flag-hoisting Ceremony
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2025 | 12:30 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Like other parts of the country, Defense Day was observed in Abbottabad with reverence and respect to honor the sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Forces.
A flag-hoisting ceremony was held at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office where Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Sarmad Saleem Akram hoisted the national flag in the presence of district officers and revenue staff.
Speaking on the occasion, the DC paid tribute to the martyrs of the nation, acknowledging their supreme sacrifices for the defense of the motherland. He also interacted with administrative officers and staff, highlighting the importance of remembering the spirit of sacrifice associated with September 6.
The ceremony was attended by the Additional Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad, Additional Assistant Commissioners, District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122, revenue officers, and other staff.
