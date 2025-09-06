Open Menu

Defense Day Observed In Abbottabad With Flag-hoisting Ceremony

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2025 | 12:30 PM

Defense Day observed in Abbottabad with flag-hoisting ceremony

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Like other parts of the country, Defense Day was observed in Abbottabad with reverence and respect to honor the sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

A flag-hoisting ceremony was held at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office where Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Sarmad Saleem Akram hoisted the national flag in the presence of district officers and revenue staff.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC paid tribute to the martyrs of the nation, acknowledging their supreme sacrifices for the defense of the motherland. He also interacted with administrative officers and staff, highlighting the importance of remembering the spirit of sacrifice associated with September 6.

The ceremony was attended by the Additional Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad, Additional Assistant Commissioners, District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122, revenue officers, and other staff.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025

4 hours ago
 5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surro ..

5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas

13 hours ago
 India’s water tactics violate international agre ..

India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser

13 hours ago
 Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations ..

Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas

13 hours ago
 ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing co ..

ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..

13 hours ago
India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakist ..

India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah

13 hours ago
 NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & ..

NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence

13 hours ago
 Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop socia ..

Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..

13 hours ago
 Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-h ..

Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas

13 hours ago
 Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through ..

Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue

13 hours ago
 Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats fro ..

Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats from Qadianis in Chiniot

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan