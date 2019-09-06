UrduPoint.com
Defense Day Observed In Bajaur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 09:15 PM

Defense Day observed in Bajaur

Like other parts of the country, locals of Bajaur on Friday celebrated Defense Day with enthusiasm and reaffirmation of commitment to give any sacrifice for stability, solidarity and prosperity of the country

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Like other parts of the country, locals of Bajaur on Friday celebrated Defense Day with enthusiasm and reaffirmation of commitment to give any sacrifice for stability, solidarity and prosperity of the country. A ceremony in connection was organized by security forces and district administration in Civil Colony Khar.

The event was attended among others by local elites, civil and military officials and large number of people including students and teachers.

Addressing the ceremony, the speakers said that the people, security forces and district administration are on same page and no one would be allowed to disrupt peace. They also vowed to stand beside the valiant security forces for protecting the sovereignty and integrity of the motherland.

Later, certificates were distributed among the heirs of martyred which was followed by a rally taken out in support of the armed forces and the people of Occupied Kashmir.

