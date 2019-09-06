Defense Day observed in Hazara

Locals of Hazara on Friday observed Defense Day with zeal, fervor and commitment that no stone would be left unturned for the protection and defense of the motherland

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Locals of Hazara on Friday observed Defense Day with zeal, fervor and commitment that no stone would be left unturned for the protection and defense of the motherland.

A ceremony in this connection was organized by Abbottabad Press Club (APC) and Abbottabad Union of Journalist (AUJ).

Addressing the ceremony, the speakers paid rich tributes to the martyrs of Pakistan law enforcement agencies.

They said the objective of Defense Day celebration is to highlight the sacrifices of our heroes for protecting sovereignty and integrity of the motherland.

Army Burnhall College for Boys Abbottabad also organized a program to pay homage to martyrs of the motherland.

The Defense Day was also observed in other parts of Hazara Division where police, district administrations, private and public schools, colleges and civil society organized ceremonies and staged rallies to pay homage to their heroes.