Defense Day Observed In North Waziristan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 04:26 PM

Defense Day observed in North Waziristan

Like all parts of the country, people of North Waziristan on Friday celebrated Defense Day with traditional enthusiasm and devotion with the renewal of pledge to give every sacrifices for the stability, solidarity and prosperity of the country

Miranshah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Like all parts of the country, people of North Waziristan on Friday celebrated Defense Day with traditional enthusiasm and devotion with the renewal of pledge to give every sacrifices for the stability, solidarity and prosperity of the country.

Pakistan's army held special ceremony in which Major General Shakirullah Khan Khattak placed wreaths at the martyrs' memorial and offered prayers for martyrs who laid sacrifices in the line of duty to defend motherland.

The ceremony was attended by large number of people, school children , tribal elders and officials of district administration.

Addressing the ceremony, Major General Shakirullah Khan Khattak highlighted the importance of the Defence Day in the national history said that the day is extremely important for the whole national especially Pak Army.

He said that on this day the entire nation paid tributes to those brave soldiers who wrote the new chapter of national history with their blood.

During the ceremony, he also distributed gifts among relatives of martyrs and said nation was united to meet any challenges.

He said that armed forces would support Kashmiris by all possible means to get freedom and would go to any extent in this regard.

He said that armed forces would fight till last bullet and last drop of blood to defend motherland.

A rally was also taken to express solidarity with armed forces and Kashmiri bothers in their freedom struggle.

On this occasion, stalls were setup for exhibition of defence weapons in the Younis Khan Staduim.

A large number of people including children visited the stadium to watch weapon exhibition.

